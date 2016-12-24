RCSS, Myanmar army clash accidental

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Saturday, 24 December 2016

JMC-U Secretary (1) Dr.Shwe Khur. Photo: Mizzima

Joint Monitoring Committee – Union level (JMC-U) Secretary (1) Dr.Shwe Khur said that government troops and Restoration Council of Shan States (RCSS) troops accidentally clashed in Hopong Township, Shan State on December 16 after both received tips off in relation to drug trafficking.

The RCSS is the signatory to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).

“RCSS got tips off on drug trafficking and so did government troops. Both sides went to investigate and a clash ensued,” he told Mizzima.

Dr.Shwe Khur further said that the clash occurred between the two sidesbecause they had not yet demarcated territory.In addition, due to weaknesses in communication, the State-level JMC (JMC-S) mechanism was not yet functioning properly.

Union-level JMC (JMC-U) Secretary (2) Col. Wunna Aung told Mizzima that lower rank and file of RCSS lacked awareness regarding the NCA.

