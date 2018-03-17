RCSS, TNLA fighting kills two villagers, forces 1,000 to flee

At least two villagers were killed and over 1,000 fled their villages to Kyaukme due to fighting between the Reunion Council of Shan State (RCSS) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).
RCSS and TNLA have been fighting for about one week in northern Shan State in areas of Kyaukme, Namtu, Hsipaw and Namhsan.
Currently over 1,000 villagers have fled to Kyaukme and charity organizations in Kyaukme are working to provide relief and resettlement for them.
Shan Youth Organization Kyaukme branch in-charge Nan Mwe San said, “The charity organizations here are helping them and we do not yet know in which place these villagers will be given shelter.”
Maj. Mai Aik Kyaw, Information Department Chief of TNLA, confirmed that a shell exploded on March 13 in Taw Phe village, Kyaukme Township which killed two villagers and wounded three.
The villagers are reportedly trapped in their villages by the continued fighting and number of war refugees fleeing their homes is growing.
The RCSS is a signatory of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with the government but often fights with the TNLA and Tatmadaw (government military) forces.
TNLA Information Department Chief Maj. Mai Aik Kyaw said, “The fighting has not yet totally subsided. There are still sporadic skirmishes. We will not withdraw from this area as it is our controlled area.”
TNLA is not a signatory of the NCA and it is the member of Federal Political Negotiation and Consultative Committee (FPNCC) led by United Wa State Army (UWSA) and this alliance is calling for negotiations with the Myanmar government.