Sagaing CM says they will protect informants in drug cases

Sagaing Region government Chief Minister Dr. Myint Naing said that people and media need to cooperate with understaffed police force in the suppression of drug trafficking and they would give protection to informants.
CM Dr. Myint Naing was speaking at a press conference held on July 18 in a briefing on developments and progress made by the region government last year.
“Elimination of drug abuse and drug trafficking will help young leaders for the future. As far as we know the issue of drugs is so menacing. We will keep informants in these drug cases secret,” he said.
“Please give information which will lead to the arrest of traffickers otherwise we cannot fight against it,” he added.
Drug users are using drugs openly at public places and crowded places in Khamti, upper Chindwin where the highest number of drugs were seized in 2017 in Sagaing Region.
Dr. Myint Naing urged people and CSOs to join hands with police as the threat of drugs is so immense.