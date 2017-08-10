Six monks and one layman attend hearing over anti-Government protests

Six monks and one layman who staged protests calling for the toppling of the government appeared before the Chanmyatharzi Township court for the first time on August 9.
A number of monks and lay people staged demonstrations at a camp opened at Sasana Year 2500 Sasana Beikman, Chanmyatharzi Township, Mandalay on August 2 the camp was removed by the authorities and protestors were charged under section 505(b) of Penal Code (conducting public mischief).
After the court appearance, the monks in custody urged their supporters to come to court to continue their work and said their arrests were undemocratic.
Aung Ye Soe who represents three out of six monks in custody said, “The next hearing is fixed on 23rd this month. We cannot say anything yet at the moment as we are still at the stage of submitting our power of attorney. As for the application for bail, we will do whatever we need to in accordance with the law.”
Chanmyatharzi Township court judge Myat Myat Lwin said., “We cannot grant bail to the accused as they are charged with a non-bailable offence.”
Chanmyatharzi Township court said that apart from those accused, the court issued arrest warrants for two additional monks and four additional lay persons.