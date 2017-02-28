State Counsellor and DPN will meet in Naypyitaw on March 1

By
Phanida
On Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

The United Nationalities Federal Council’s (UNFC) Delegation for Political Negotiations (DPN) and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will meet on 1 March at 3:30 p.m. in Naypyitaw at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) office.

UNFC Joint Secretary (1) Twan Zaw said, “We will discuss policies based on our 9-point proposal for signing the NCA at the meeting. After reaching agreement with Aung San Suu Kyi on these policies it will be easy for negotiations with Union Peace Commission (UPC),”

TwanZaw added that DPN would also meet with UPC on March 3 at 10 a.m. in Yangon and the main agenda at that meeting would be continuation of discussion on their 9-point policy for signing NCA.

He further said that DPN delegates led by UNFC General Secretary Khoo Oo Reh would go to that meeting and UNFC would release an official statement soon.

Twan Zaw went on to say that they had asked the government to let special envoys from the People’s Republic of China and UN to attend the 3 Marchmeeting as observers.

More Articles

No ethnic armed organisation seeks political change through armed struggle - CNF
UN envoy decries violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
Myanmar regional gov’t orders striking workers to move out from occupied Chinese garment factory
Senior Myanmar police jailed over Rakhine border raids
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi breaks silence on killing of top lawyer
Aung Win Khaing (Aung Win Khine), aged 45, served as Lt-Colonel in the military till 2014. Photo: Myanmar President Office
Minister says it is important to catch former Lt. Col. Aung Win Khine

Advertisements

This Week