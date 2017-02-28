State Counsellor and DPN will meet in Naypyitaw on March 1

The United Nationalities Federal Council’s (UNFC) Delegation for Political Negotiations (DPN) and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will meet on 1 March at 3:30 p.m. in Naypyitaw at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) office.
UNFC Joint Secretary (1) Twan Zaw said, “We will discuss policies based on our 9-point proposal for signing the NCA at the meeting. After reaching agreement with Aung San Suu Kyi on these policies it will be easy for negotiations with Union Peace Commission (UPC),”
TwanZaw added that DPN would also meet with UPC on March 3 at 10 a.m. in Yangon and the main agenda at that meeting would be continuation of discussion on their 9-point policy for signing NCA.
He further said that DPN delegates led by UNFC General Secretary Khoo Oo Reh would go to that meeting and UNFC would release an official statement soon.
Twan Zaw went on to say that they had asked the government to let special envoys from the People’s Republic of China and UN to attend the 3 Marchmeeting as observers.