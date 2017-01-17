Suu Kyi meets with four Kachin priests

By
Phanida
On Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi at the peace talk conference meeting with Myanmar youth at the Myanmar Convention Center in Naypyitaw on 01 January 2017. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi met with four Kachin priests on January 15 in Nay Pyi Taw to discuss the peace process.

Four priests from the Roman Catholic Association met with her at her home in Nay Pyi Taw. It was an informal meeting to discuss the peace process in Kachin and northern Shan State, according to one of the priests.

“The Priests and Aung San Suu Kyi discussed met for about an hour. It was an informal meeting for peace,” he told Mizzima.

Although the details of the discussion are unknown, they discussed how to stop the fighting in Kachin State and IDPs, he said.

More Articles

The U.S Election: Implications for Myanmar
New public bus system in Yangon causes confusion
China will ‘take the gloves off’ over Taiwan: media
Union Government committed to development of Naga Self-Administered Zone
UWSA to change leadership
First Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Myanmar opened

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?