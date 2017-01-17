Suu Kyi meets with four Kachin priests

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi met with four Kachin priests on January 15 in Nay Pyi Taw to discuss the peace process.
Four priests from the Roman Catholic Association met with her at her home in Nay Pyi Taw. It was an informal meeting to discuss the peace process in Kachin and northern Shan State, according to one of the priests.
“The Priests and Aung San Suu Kyi discussed met for about an hour. It was an informal meeting for peace,” he told Mizzima.
Although the details of the discussion are unknown, they discussed how to stop the fighting in Kachin State and IDPs, he said.