TNLA claims control of SSPP territory

Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said that they had taken control of Mong Yin village-tract in Namtu Township, northern Shan State, from the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA).
TNLA Vice-Chairman Tarr Jode Jarr said that although this area had been an SSPP/SSA controlled area before, they took control of the area to stop narcotic drugs trafficking and also because there were many Ta’ang/Palaung villages in the area.
“We stayed in this area in the past and mainly Palaung villages exist in the area. We pasted vinyl anti-narcotic posters in these villages, prohibiting villagers from drug abuse, drug trafficking etc. SSPP/SSA agreed with us for this work. It’s primarily cooperation between us,” he said.
Mong Yin village-tract was shifted from SSPP/SSA control to TNLA control on December 1 and TNLA called local villagers to the monastery for a meeting.
Mizzima contacted SSPP/SSA but could not receive independent confirmation from them.
SSPP/SSA and TNLA are recognised by the government as unlawful associations and are members of ‘Federal Political Negotiation Consultative Committee’ (FPNCC).