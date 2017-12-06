TNLA claims control of SSPP territory

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Wednesday, 6 December 2017

TNLA claims control of SSPP territory. Photo: PNS

TNLA claims control of SSPP territory. Photo: PNS

Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said that they had taken control of Mong Yin village-tract in Namtu Township, northern Shan State, from the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA).

TNLA Vice-Chairman Tarr Jode Jarr said that although this area had been an SSPP/SSA controlled area before, they took control of the area to stop narcotic drugs trafficking and also because there were many Ta’ang/Palaung villages in the area.

“We stayed in this area in the past and mainly Palaung villages exist in the area. We pasted vinyl anti-narcotic posters in these villages, prohibiting villagers from drug abuse, drug trafficking etc. SSPP/SSA agreed with us for this work. It’s primarily cooperation between us,” he said.

Mong Yin village-tract was shifted from SSPP/SSA control to TNLA control on December 1 and TNLA called local villagers to the monastery for a meeting.

Mizzima contacted SSPP/SSA but could not receive independent confirmation from them.

SSPP/SSA and TNLA are recognised by the government as unlawful associations and are members of ‘Federal Political Negotiation Consultative Committee’ (FPNCC).

More Articles

Police seize 1020 anti-aircraft bullets in Myawaddy
Possible ‘elements of genocide’ in Myanmar: UN
‘Courts have to fear prosecuting agencies’ - ILAM
Accused in drone case produced before court for fifth hearing
Over 155,000 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers return from Thailand in 5 months
Myanmar military to put pressure on ‘illegal’ mines in KIO area
....

Advertisements

This Week