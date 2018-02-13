Top UNFC leaders not allowed to meet State Counsellor until after signing NCA

UNFC spokesman Tun Zaw told Mizzima that top leaders of United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) would not be allowed to meet the State Counsellor or Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services until after signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).
The UNFC submitted a 8-point proposal for signing the NCA to the government and negotiations have continued on this proposal for over 17 months.
Since they could not get satisfactory results from their negotiations on this 8-point proposal, they asked to meet with the State Counsellor and C-in-C.
Since then, UNFC members the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) have decided to sign NCA on February 13 as separate entities, not as part of the alliance.
They asked for putting record on the unsettled wording ‘Federal Democracy’ and basic principles to be negotiated as a subject matter in further political negotiations.
The UNFC consisted of four ethnic armed groups.