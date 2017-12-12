UNFC leaders hope to meet with state-level decision makers

According to United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), they are trying to meet with State-level decision makers, the State Counsellor and Tatmadaw C-in-C, for discussions on the wording yet to be resolved for signing the ceasefire agreement.
UNFC spokesman Nai Aung Ma Nge said that they would like to meet State-level decision makers to reach an agreement on unresolved matters which could not be achieved in meetings between the UNFC and government peace team, Peace Commission (PC).
“We must resolve remaining bottlenecks in our 17-month long negotiations with PC. The opinions of the top leaders will have the final say. We give this offer to them as we think direct contact with top leaders will be better for us. Currently, we are dealing with them through working committees from both sides, PC and Delegation for Political Negotiation (DPN) from us,” Nai Aung Ma Nge said.
Nai Aung Ma Nge said that they would mainly discuss the definition of point number 2 of UNFC’s proposal, implementation of the ceasefire and involvement of the international community.
UNFC asked for a meeting with State Counsellor and Tatmadaw C-in-C on December 10, but they have not yet received a reply.
At the 8th meeting between DPN and PC, they agreed to meet again on November 16 for final negotiations, but on that day they could only have an informal meeting.
The PC and DPN have been negotiating on the 9-point proposal of UNFC for about 17 months.