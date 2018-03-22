USDP says change of President will have no impact on political landscape

Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) spokesman Dr. Nandar Hla Myint said that the resignation of President Htin Kyaw would have no impact on Myanmar’s political landscape.
“In our political landscape, the key player is not the President but Aung San Suu Kyi. So in my humble opinion, the resignation of the President will not have much impact,” he said.
“I think the next president will be a person who is trusted by Aung San Suu Kyi and loyal to her like the outgoing President. So the next President who will be selected by ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party will be similar to President Htin Kyaw,” he added.
The President’s Office issued an announcement which says the President is retiring from his post as he wants to be relieved of Presidential duties. Speculation is spreading the next President will be the recently resigned lower house speaker Win Myint.