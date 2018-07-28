Village administrator sacked for protesting against cement factory project

Mandalay Regiion, Patheingyi Township, Dahattaw village-tracts, Aungthabyay village administrator Kyaw Myo Oo who stood with his fellow villagers in protest against the construction project of cement factory equipped with a coal-fired power plant was reportedly sacked from his post.
This project is being constructed by Myint Investment Company. Villagers have called for the total abandonment of the construction project.
Village administrator Kyaw Myo Oo said, “I stood with my fellow villagers in this protest movement. I stood in front of them when the police force came to our village to arrest them. I think I was dismissed from my post on the alleged ground of violating administrative procedures. I have no comment on this dismissal order.”
He claimed his dismissal could free him up to oppose the project.
“I worked for my people in terms of what I could do while I was in this position. I have demanded a stop to this project before I took this post. I could not do much in this movement after taking this post. Now I can work freely in this protest movement after being sacked from this post. I will continue in this movement demanding for closing of this factory,” Kyaw Myo Oo said.
Patheingyi Township General Administration Department issued the dismissal order dated July 26 which says Aungthabyay village administrator Kyaw Myo Oo was dismissed from his post after his work was found in violation of provisions in Third Amended 2012 Ward and Village-tracts Administration Law.
Aye Thein, an activist in the village, said that the dismissal of village administrator elected by people was a direct threat to people and it intimidated other village administrators by saying that they would face a similar fate if they dared stand with their fellow villagers.
Some local people said that they would make a movement to publicize this dismissal order given to the village administrator for standing with the people.
Among the protesters who are demanding for a total stop to the cement factory and coal-fired power project, it is learned that Than Paing, Daw Aye, Mya Mya, Min Naing, Maung Ko, Thar Htay and Nyein Htay had registered cases against them under section 22 of Roads and Bridges Law and Shwe Ohn, Win Zaw Latt, Nyein Htay, Win Mar Than and Yin Yin Aung were registered cases against them under section 19 of the Peaceful Assembly and Procession Law.