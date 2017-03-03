Teenager caught trafficking drugs from Myanmar to China

Border police from southwest China's Yunnan Province have captured a teenage drug-trafficking suspect and seized around 14 kilograms of methamphetamine, local authorities said Thursday.
Police in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture received information that someone was transporting drugs from neighboring Myanmar to Kunming, capital of Yunnan.
The 17-year-old boy was caught Saturday night in Ruili City, and 16 packages of methamphetamine, sometimes referred to as "ice," wrapped in paper and plastic adhesive tape were found concealed in a taxi trunk, the police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the teenager agreed to help a man in Myanmar traffick drugs to Kunming after the man promised to offer him 5,000 yuan (around 730 US dollars) in return.
Further investigation is under way.
Border police in Dehong prefecture, near the opium-growing Golden Triangle, seized 1.6 tonnes of narcotics, completed investigations into 668 drug-related crimes and arrested 662 suspects in 2016.
Courtesy Global Times